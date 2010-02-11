Ad
euobserver
The two countries' justice ministers seal the pact (Photo: WAZ)

Bosnia and Croatia close loophole for convicted criminals

by Snjezana Pavic and Augustin Palokaj,

Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday (10 February) signed an agreement with Croatia to enforce the sentences of criminals, who are convicted in one country but escape to another.

The news was welcomed by many EU states and is seen as an important step towards ending the misuse of non-extradition laws in Western Balkan countries by convicted or suspected criminals, including those who are responsible for serious organised crime and war crimes.

There are hundreds of cases of criminal...

