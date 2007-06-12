EU relaxes Palestine aid embargo

After a 15-month-long economic embargo of the Hamas-led Palestinian Authority, the EU bloc is for the first time opening its coffers and resuming aid to the minister of finance.

On Monday (11 June), the European Commission signed an agreement paving the way to technical assistance and training of officials in the Palestinian finance ministry, led by Salam Fayyad, a political independent and a former World Bank official.

"The European Union's first step will be a €4 million proje...