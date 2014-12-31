Uber suspends taxi app in Spain

The American app company Uber has suspended its ride-sharing service UberPop in Spain, the company announced on its website on Tuesday (30 December).
The “temporary suspension” of the app, which allows drivers without a taxi permit to offer paid rides, comes after a court in Madrid banned the app from operating in Spain on 9 December.
“Today we have received the formal ruling and, in compliance with the December 9th order fro...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here