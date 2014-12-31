Ad
UberPop is controversial because it allows drivers to offer rides without having to follow the same rules that apply to taxi drivers (Photo: jordi espel)

Uber suspends taxi app in Spain

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The American app company Uber has suspended its ride-sharing service UberPop in Spain, the company announced on its website on Tuesday (30 December).

The “temporary suspension” of the app, which allows drivers without a taxi permit to offer paid rides, comes after a court in Madrid banned the app from operating in Spain on 9 December.

“Today we have received the formal ruling and, in compliance with the December 9th order fro...

