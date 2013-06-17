French Socialists repeat call for euro devaluation

The ruling French Socialist Party has repeated its calls for a devalued euro in a bid to stimulate France's ailing economy.
The proposal, which forms part of a paper drafted by European centre-left parties ahead of next year's European elections, is unlikely to be popular in Berlin.
But criticisms of Chancellor Angela Merkel as "self-centred" were removed from an earlier draft during a two-day weekend conference in Paris.
A strong euro makes imports from outside the EU chea...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.