French Socialists repeat call for euro devaluation

The ruling French Socialist Party has repeated its calls for a devalued euro in a bid to stimulate France's ailing economy.

The proposal, which forms part of a paper drafted by European centre-left parties ahead of next year's European elections, is unlikely to be popular in Berlin.

But criticisms of Chancellor Angela Merkel as "self-centred" were removed from an earlier draft during a two-day weekend conference in Paris.

