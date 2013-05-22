Ad
Apple has paid just two percent tax on its profits made abroad (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Ireland on the defensive in Apple tax row

by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

An EU summit on the issue of tax co-ordination on Wednesday (22 May) is likely to put more pressure on low-tax countries like Ireland amid revelations in the US that Apple and other large corporations are using EU-based subsidiaries to avoid paying taxes.

Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny on Tuesday rejected allegations made in a US senate inquiry that Apple had paid only two percent tax in Ireland and insisted all foreign corporations registered in his country pay a rate of 12.5 percent....

