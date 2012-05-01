Ad
Trade unions: 'Low salaries do not pave the way to growth' (Photo: Ojo Espejo)

May day protests planned in several European cities

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Demonstrations linked to the Occupy movement have been announced in Amsterdam, Athens, Barcelona and London for International Workers' Day on (Tuesday) 1 May.

The European Trade Unions' Confederation (ETUC) said it wants to mark 1 May as a day of youth employment and social justice. It said austerity measures have resulted in an insecure labour market, especially among young people.

"Making jobs unsecure, and especially jobs for young people, is not a solution to the crisis. Flex...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Eurozone unemployment hits new record
