May day protests planned in several European cities

Demonstrations linked to the Occupy movement have been announced in Amsterdam, Athens, Barcelona and London for International Workers' Day on (Tuesday) 1 May.

The European Trade Unions' Confederation (ETUC) said it wants to mark 1 May as a day of youth employment and social justice. It said austerity measures have resulted in an insecure labour market, especially among young people.

"Making jobs unsecure, and especially jobs for young people, is not a solution to the crisis. Flex...