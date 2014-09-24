Ad
euobserver
Google must make a new offer to avoid an EU fine, Joaquin Almunia told MEPs on Tuesday. (Photo: Carlos Luna)

EU changes tack on Google, threatens record fine

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Google could face a record fine for breaching EU competition rules, the European Commission's competition chief has said, warning that its four year investigation into the US search engine could eventually rival the sixteen years spent investigating software rival Microsoft.

Presenting the Commission's annual competition report in the European Parliament on Tuesday (23 September), Joaquin Almunia said that he had asked Google "to improve its proposals" or face a formal 'Statement of Obj...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

EU demands more from Google over search results
Google on brink of EU settlement
Google must make a new offer to avoid an EU fine, Joaquin Almunia told MEPs on Tuesday. (Photo: Carlos Luna)

Tags

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections