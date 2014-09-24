EU changes tack on Google, threatens record fine

Google could face a record fine for breaching EU competition rules, the European Commission's competition chief has said, warning that its four year investigation into the US search engine could eventually rival the sixteen years spent investigating software rival Microsoft.
Presenting the Commission's annual competition report in the European Parliament on Tuesday (23 September), Joaquin Almunia said that he had asked Google "to improve its proposals" or face a formal 'Statement of Obj...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
