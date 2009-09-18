EU's most powerful women take aim at male elite

Some of the most powerful women in the EU are discussing how to bring gender equality to European politics, an arena that continues to be overwhelmingly dominated by men.

A who's who of women politicians in Brussels met on Wednesday (16 September) to see how they can better promote women in the EU capital, where women's names routinely fail to be mentioned for the top jobs.

The 15-strong gathering, including four EU commissioners, Sweden's Europe minister and seven parliament comm...