Borisov to shut down Bulgarian Academy of Science

by Vesselin Zhelev,

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borisov has outraged the academic community by his latest cost-cutting move to close the state's oldest scientific body, the Bulgarian Academy of Science.

Under the plan, which has been presented as a "restructuring" of the 141-year-old institution, the government would only continue to fund departments that directly serve the state, such as the meteorological and the seismological institutes. "The rest will join the universities," Mr Borisov said.

