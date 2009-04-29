Swine flu outbreak widening in Europe

Germany on Wednesday (29 April) became the third EU country, after the UK and Spain, to confirm a mild case of "swine flu." But EU institutions face uncertainty on stocks of anti-viral medication and cannot agree whether travellers should avoid going to Mexico.

The Stockholm-based European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) on Tuesday had said 12 other EU countries are looking at suspected cases, without naming the places involved. The European Commission named Denmark, Sweden, Greece, t...