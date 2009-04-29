Ad
People in Mexico have taken to wearing masks to help stem infections (Photo: Eneas De Troya)

Swine flu outbreak widening in Europe

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Germany on Wednesday (29 April) became the third EU country, after the UK and Spain, to confirm a mild case of "swine flu." But EU institutions face uncertainty on stocks of anti-viral medication and cannot agree whether travellers should avoid going to Mexico.

The Stockholm-based European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) on Tuesday had said 12 other EU countries are looking at suspected cases, without naming the places involved. The European Commission named Denmark, Sweden, Greece, t...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

People in Mexico have taken to wearing masks to help stem infections (Photo: Eneas De Troya)

