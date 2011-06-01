Germany retracts link between E coli and Spanish cucumbers

Germany has conceded it is unsure whether Spanish cucumbers are the source of the country's recent E coli outbreak, fanning a pan-European row as plummeting vegetable sales continue to hurt producers.
Meanwhile the death toll continued to rise on Tuesday (31 May), with a Swedish woman succumbing to the bacteria after returning from a visit to Germany where 15 people have died.
Officials in the northern German city of Hamburg said fresh tests carried out on Spanish cucumbers, ini...
