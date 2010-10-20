Ad
Mr Buzek is seen as a consensus-builder by his colleagues (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

'Gentleman' president takes stock

by Andrew Willis and Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Ranging from "extremely likable" to "lacking in ideas," opinions on European Parliament President Jerzy Buzek are varied but largely positive half way into his mandate.

The 70-year-old former Polish prime minister and Solidarity activist will in Strasbourg on Wednesday (20 October) deliver a mid-term speech outlining achievements to date and priorities for his remaining 15 months in office.

Amid a multiplication of recent pronouncements on the state of the European Union, EUobser...

