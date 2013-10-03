Ad
euobserver
Agrohem factory hall in Novi Sad in late 2011, a few months after the company filed for bankruptcy (Photo: Zoran Pucarevic)

Millions stashed offshore, as Serbian firms lurched toward ruin

Investigations
by Djordje Padejski and Michael Hudson, PALO ALTO and NEW YORK,

With accession candidate country Serbia facing EU questions on controversial state sell-offs, newly revealed documents paint a former Macedonian minister as a backstage player in the demise of several big Serbian employers.\n \nSerbia has been a land of mystery and rumour in the years since the bloody Yugoslav wars ended and communism gave way to free markets. As the government sold off state-owned companies over the past decade, workers puzzled over the murky identities of the new owners and...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Investigations

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU countries push back date for Serbia talks
EU commissioner: Offshore Leaks transformed tax politics
EU tax havens under pressure as leaks go public
Agrohem factory hall in Novi Sad in late 2011, a few months after the company filed for bankruptcy (Photo: Zoran Pucarevic)

Tags

Investigations

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections