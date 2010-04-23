Ad
euobserver
Full cooperation with the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia is a key issue for member states (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU states to put Serbia's membership bid on temporary hold

by Zeljko Pantelic,

Serbia's bid to become official candidate for accession to the European Union is likely to be delayed until autumn due to the Balkan country's intransigent position on Kosovo's status, WAZ.EUobserver has learned from well-informed diplomatic sources in Brussels.

Member states have indicated they may again postpone processing Serbia's membership application, which Belgrade hopes to see happening in June. The reason is Serbia's intention to raise the question of Kosovo's status at the Un...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Full cooperation with the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia is a key issue for member states (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections