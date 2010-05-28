Former government official's daughter is Bulgaria's top EU farm aid beneficiary

Netting more than €700,000, 27 year-old Bulgarian Galina Peicheva topped the ranking of individual EU farm aid recipients in her country last year.

Ms Peicheva, an accountant by training, has been registered as a farmer for three years. She rents two plots of land, around 1,000 hectares combined, near the southern cities of Plovdiv and Stara Zagora, traditional agricultural areas in the fertile Thracian Valley.

In 2009, she received some 1.6 million Bulgarian levs from the Europe...