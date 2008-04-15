Ad
Franco Frattini's term as EU commissioner would normally end in autumn 2009 (Photo: EUobserver)

Brussels set to lose senior EU commissioner

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

With the results of the Italian elections now clear, Brussels will not just be faced with a different set of negotiating partners in Rome, but is also set to lose one of its most senior EU commissioners.

Franco Frattini, in charge of justice and home affairs as well as being one of five vice-presidents of the EU executive, is on his way to becoming Italy's minister for foreign affairs.

Incoming Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is expected to announce his full cabinet by the end of...

