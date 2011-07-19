Ad
euobserver
Ashton says the new 'situation room' cost the EU no extra money (Photo: Council of European Union)

UK snubs Ashton over EU military headquarters

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

British foreign minister William Hague on Monday (18 July) said his country would "never" agree to the idea of a single EU military headquarters to replace the command centres scattered around five member states.

"I have made very clear that the United Kingdom will not agree to a permanent operational HQ. We will not agree to it now and we will not agree to it in the future. That is a red line," Hague told reporters after a meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels.

He argued tha...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Ashton says the new 'situation room' cost the EU no extra money (Photo: Council of European Union)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections