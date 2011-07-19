UK snubs Ashton over EU military headquarters

British foreign minister William Hague on Monday (18 July) said his country would "never" agree to the idea of a single EU military headquarters to replace the command centres scattered around five member states.

"I have made very clear that the United Kingdom will not agree to a permanent operational HQ. We will not agree to it now and we will not agree to it in the future. That is a red line," Hague told reporters after a meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels.

He argued tha...