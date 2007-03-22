Ad
Access to clean water is a privilege, Mr Michel said (Photo: Notat)

World water issues to play second fiddle to EU's own backyard

by Andrew Rettman,

Europe is becoming aware of how global water shortages could result in new conflicts and create millions of water refugees in the developing world, but on the occasion of the UN's World Water Day, the upcoming Portuguese EU presidency showed far more interest in ensuring sound water management in its own backyard.

"Because of the consequences of climate change there's a real danger [water] scarcity will get worse not better and fewer people will have access to safe water in future," Ge...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

