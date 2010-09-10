Hungary versus the IMF

After days of devaluation of the Forint and mounting pressure, the Hungarian government has finally ended its silence and announced it will be able to maintain its commitment to a budget deficit of three percent in 2011.
Hungarian economy minister György Matolcsy made the announcement after a meeting with his European colleagues in Brussels.
The future of talks between Hungary, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the European Commission now depends on the country's centre-r...
