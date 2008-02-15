Islam critic asks EU to set up protection fund

Former Dutch MP Ayaan Hirsi Ali, who has received death threats for her criticism of Islam, urged MEPs in Brussels on Thursday to set up an EU fund to pay for security for citizens facing such threats.

Appearing before a small audience of MEPs - several of whom are petitioning for the EU to foot the bill for Ms Hirsi Ali's security team - the Somali-born Muslim said: "The threats to my life have not subsided," but she had found herself in the "embarrassing situation" of having to fundra...