Ad
euobserver
Serge Brammertz is already thinking about the tribunal's legacy (Photo: United Nations)

War crimes prosecutor makes final attempt to apprehend remaining fugitives

by Augustin Palokaj,

The International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) is approaching the end of its existence, although two of the most wanted fugitives remain at large.

The effort to apprehend them and the strategy for completion of the tribunal's work will be presented by Chief Prosecutor Serge Brammertz on 18 June before the United Nations Security Council.

His office is under pressure on several fronts - to complete its work, to resolve the complications surrounding some ongoi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Serge Brammertz is already thinking about the tribunal's legacy (Photo: United Nations)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections