EU refuseniks justify staying out of Libya action

Germany and Malta over the weekend gave fresh reasons for staying out of the EU-US-Arab attack on Colonel Gaddafi.

Speaking in Der Spiegel on Sunday (20 March), German foreign minister Guido Westerwelle said he acted in a national tradition of military restraint and that Germany would have had to send soldiers to Libya if it had backed a UN resolution on the no-fly zone.

"We have considered this very carefully and made an important decision," he explained. "Why does the West ha...