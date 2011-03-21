EU refuseniks justify staying out of Libya action

Germany and Malta over the weekend gave fresh reasons for staying out of the EU-US-Arab attack on Colonel Gaddafi.
Speaking in Der Spiegel on Sunday (20 March), German foreign minister Guido Westerwelle said he acted in a national tradition of military restraint and that Germany would have had to send soldiers to Libya if it had backed a UN resolution on the no-fly zone.
"We have considered this very carefully and made an important decision," he explained. "Why does the West ha...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.