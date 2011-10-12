Ad
euobserver
US fighter jet. The US flew more military flights in European airspace last year than any European country (Photo: Air Combat Command)

Fresh statistics show massive US air superiority over EU

by Andrew Rettman,

New statistics released by European air controllers show the vast superiority of the US air force over EU countries and the density of US military traffic in European skies.

The numbers, published by the Brussels-based Eurocontrol on Wednesday (12 October), note that the US has a total of 13,195 military and paramilitary air vehicles compared to 8,111 in the 27 EU countries combined. The EU's top air...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

