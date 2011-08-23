Ad
Finnish fans celebrate hockey win. Politicians in Helsinki fear the country's collateral demands will make it unpopular in Brussels (Photo: ZeroOne)

Ratings agency says EU bailout deal at risk

by Andrew Rettman,

Ratings agency Moody's has warned the EU's new bailout package for Greece could unravel over demands for loan collaterals. EU anti-crisis measures are also facing fresh political risks in Germany and Italy.

The US-based ratings agency in a note on Monday (22 August) predicted other eurozone countries will reject a deal between Finland and Greece for Athens to put around €600 million in an escrow account in case it is unable to pay back Helsinki's part of its second bailout.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

