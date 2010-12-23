Storms ahead for Hungarian EU presidency

Hungary is approaching its forthcoming presidency of the EU in the middle of internal turmoil caused by its new media law, which is seen by many as a danger to press freedom.

Budapest will take over the steering wheel of the European Union on 1 January, but it is not just recent events that raise doubts about Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government. As well as the country's economic decline, the governing Fidesz party has used its two-thirds majority to revamp political structures in ...