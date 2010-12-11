Kosovo citizens vote in first parliamentary elections

Kosovar citizens will vote in parliamentary elections on Sunday (12 December) for the first time since the country became independent.

Opinion polls indicate a close race between two former coalition partners – outgoing Prime Minister Hashim Thaci's Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) and the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) led by Isa Mustafa, the mayor of the capital Pristina.

The elections were prompted by the surprise withdrawal of the LDK from government in October and a no-co...