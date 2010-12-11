Ad
euobserver
Kosovo Prime Minister Hashim Thaci has promised voters visa-free travel to the EU. (Photo: Augustin Palokaj)

Kosovo citizens vote in first parliamentary elections

by Augustin Palokaj,

Kosovar citizens will vote in parliamentary elections on Sunday (12 December) for the first time since the country became independent.

Opinion polls indicate a close race between two former coalition partners – outgoing Prime Minister Hashim Thaci's Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) and the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) led by Isa Mustafa, the mayor of the capital Pristina.

The elections were prompted by the surprise withdrawal of the LDK from government in October and a no-co...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Kosovo Prime Minister Hashim Thaci has promised voters visa-free travel to the EU. (Photo: Augustin Palokaj)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections