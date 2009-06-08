Ad
UKIP will return 13 MEPs to parliament (Photo: Florie Bassingbourn)

Eurosceptics score major win in Britain

by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

The European elections in Britain saw the UK Independence Party (UKIP), advocating withdrawal from the EU, scoring its best result ever and coming second to only the opposition Conservatives, while the ruling Labour party slipped to the third place.

With a turnout of 34.3 percent, the Conservatives obtained 27.7 percent of the votes cast in the elections in Britain on 4 June. The Tories will get 25 seats in the newly elected European Parliament, up from 24 so far, final results showed o...

