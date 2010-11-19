Brammertz to UN: Serbia's efforts on Mladic still problematic

"Serbia's efforts to apprehend the two remaining fugitives (Ratko Mladic and Goran Hadzcic) remain problematic. This is the most critical outstanding aspect of Serbia's duty to cooperate with the Office of the Prosecutor (OTP)," the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in The Hague has said in his latest report to the UN Security Council, seen by WAZ.EUobserver.

The report, that is to be discussed internally and then made public in De...