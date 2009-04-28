UK conservatives bring referendum into June election campaign

The British Conservatives on Monday (28 June) raised the political stakes ahead of the June European elections by making a referendum on the EU's Lisbon Treaty one of the central themes of their campaign.
Conservative leader David Cameron said voters had the opportunity to make the Labour government's "next U-turn an EU-turn."
He spoke in front of the party's latest poster depicting prime minister Gordon Brown with the caption saying "Tell Labour you want the referendum they promi...
