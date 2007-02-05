UK bird flu outbreak puts EU on fresh alert

The UK confirmed its first ever outbreak of the H5N1 strain of bird flu over the weekend, with EU experts to meet on Tuesday (6 February) to assess the latest case following recent confirmation of the deadly virus in Hungary and an apparent resurgence of the disease in other parts of the world.

British authorities have said that around 160,000 turkeys will have to be gassed at a farm in east England and have set up a 3km exclusion zone and a 10km surveillance zone to try and contain the...