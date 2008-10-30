Ad
euobserver
Air passengers will be able to buy their tickets without hidden charges and at the same price in different countries. (Photo: EUobserver)

Airlines in Europe must display real ticket prices

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

A new EU regulation that enters into force on 1 November obliges airlines to include all taxes and charges in their published ticket prices and to apply the same price for a flight when bought in different countries.

"Fair competition is the key to success: with price transparency, passengers will know in advance how much they are going to pay and will be able to make informed choices," EU transport commissioner Antonio Tajani said on Thursday.

The new regulation also bans tickets...

Airline websites still ripping off consumers, Brussels says
euobserver

