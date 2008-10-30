Airlines in Europe must display real ticket prices

A new EU regulation that enters into force on 1 November obliges airlines to include all taxes and charges in their published ticket prices and to apply the same price for a flight when bought in different countries.
"Fair competition is the key to success: with price transparency, passengers will know in advance how much they are going to pay and will be able to make informed choices," EU transport commissioner Antonio Tajani said on Thursday.
The new regulation also bans tickets...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here