Mr Van Rompuy (l) and De Ruyt. "EU foreign policy needs to evolve, Belgium said." Mr De Ruyt said (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Van Rompuy planning 'foreign policy' summit

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

EU leaders are to gather for a special meeting in September to discuss the foreign policy objectives of the Union, a topic pushed on to the agenda by the quick rise of other regions in the world.

"We have ... to redefine our role in the world, in the new world with emerging powers and the new polarity," said Belgium's EU ambassador Jean De Ruyt on Friday (11 June), while presenting the plan for his country's EU presidency, due to start 1 July.

The 27 EU member states have been on ...

