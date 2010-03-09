Ad
euobserver
President Ivo Josipovic - presiding over a more regionally active Croatia (Photo: josipovic.net)

Croatia launches new foreign policy drive

by Zeljko Trkanjec,

Croatia has begun a new kind of political activity: With almost unprecedented vigour, the country's leadership has thrown itself into foreign policy.

Prime minister Jadranka Kosor met her Slovenian counterpart Borut Pahor and Serbia's president Boris Tadic; president Ivo Josipovic is preparing for visits to Ljubljana, Sarajevo and Budapest; foreign minister Gordan Jandrokovic spoke about regional issues with Slovenia's Samuel Zbogar at a meeting of EU foreign ministers over the weekend...

