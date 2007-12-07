Russia accuses US of backtracking on missile shield

Washington has indicated it is willing to "refine" its plans to place parts of a missile defence shield in Central Europe to accommodate Russian concerns, following accusations by Moscow that it was backtracking from earlier commitments.

"There is no reason to assume that there is not room to continue to refine these proposals", US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said on Thursday (6 December) in response to an accusation by her Russian counterpart that the White House had turned a d...