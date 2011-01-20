EU patients get new rules on seeking treatment abroad

The European Parliament on Wednesday (19 January) adopted a law that allows patients to seek treatment or drug prescriptions in another EU country and be reimbursed at home if waiting lists are too long or the required medicine is not available.

Left-wing politicians and medical associations warned however that poor patients will be left out in the cold.

"This is a big day for European health, a great victory for patients' rights," health commissioner John Dalli said in a statemen...