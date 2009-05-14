Ad
An EU election video booth - the new group will unveil its name and composition after 7 June (Photo: EUobserver)

New EU political group open to Libertas members

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

An emerging anti-federalist political group in the European Parliament would be open to take in Libertas members, if the anti-treaty party is unable to form a group itself.

The British Conservative party, the Czech Republic's ODS and Poland's Law and Justice party are currently in talks with several smaller parties to form a new anti-EU integration group after the elections next month.

The new group aims to unveil its name and full membership shortly after the election result on 7...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

An EU election video booth - the new group will unveil its name and composition after 7 June (Photo: EUobserver)

