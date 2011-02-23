Violent clashes erupt on the streets of Greece

Violent clashes have broken out in Greece after protesters took to the streets on Wednesday (23 February) against a wave of government-imposed austerity measures designed to rein in the country's budgetary deficit.

Police in Athens fired tear gas to disperse demonstrators hurling stones and petrol bombs, with a 24-hour nationwide strike bringing much of the country to a standstill.

Government offices and many schools remained closed on Wednesday afternoon, with the union-organis...