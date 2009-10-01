Blunt debate on Dublin streets ahead of Lisbon vote

David Weafer, a taxi driver for 19 years, is definitely voting No. "Brussels has turned into the Big Brother of Europe," he says, arms folded and leaning against his car, itself festooned with anti-Lisbon Treaty stickers.

"The EU has a social dumping policy that allows foreign workers to come in and take our jobs," he adds. "The taxi industry is destroyed."

Mary, a flower seller in the centre of Dublin, says apologetically that she "doesn't know much about the treaty" but she will...