Ad
euobserver
By 2050, Alpine glaciers could disappear completely (Photo: EUobserver)

Thanks to global warming, EU gets new border with Switzerland

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European Union's border with the mountainous country in the middle of its territory, Switzerland, has shifted as a result of global warming and retreating glaciers.

The Swiss Parliament on Wednesday (19 August) passed legislation moving its border with Italy up to 150 metres in some areas into its Latin neighbour's territory.

The two countries had earlier formed a committee to draft a new border based on the ridge of a glacier near Zermatt. Previously, the border in the area h...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
By 2050, Alpine glaciers could disappear completely (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections