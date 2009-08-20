Thanks to global warming, EU gets new border with Switzerland

The European Union's border with the mountainous country in the middle of its territory, Switzerland, has shifted as a result of global warming and retreating glaciers.

The Swiss Parliament on Wednesday (19 August) passed legislation moving its border with Italy up to 150 metres in some areas into its Latin neighbour's territory.

The two countries had earlier formed a committee to draft a new border based on the ridge of a glacier near Zermatt. Previously, the border in the area h...