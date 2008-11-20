Ad
euobserver
Commissioner Siim Kallas says OLAF's institutional arrangement is "schizophrenic" (Photo: European Commission)

Fraud cannot be tackled by OLAF alone, commissioner says

by Valentina Pop, STRASBOURG,

Member states need to assume more responsibility in correctly managing EU funds and follow up what happens in the national courts to the fraud cases investigated by the block's antifraud office (OLAF), commissioner Siim Kallas has told EUobserver.

With both the Court of Auditors and OLAF identifying structural funds - in which "member states decide who gets the money", he says - as those that are the most prone to irregularities and fraud, audit reporting from national governments is a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Commissioner Siim Kallas says OLAF's institutional arrangement is "schizophrenic" (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections