Ad
euobserver
An official complaint was filed in the the Luxembourg court two weeks ago (Photo: André Karwath, Wikipedia.org)

Hungarians and Slovaks battle over wine

by György Folk,

Hungary has filed a suit against Slovakia and the European Commission to the European Court of Justice over wine.

The conflict matter sounds intricate to Western European ears. The European Commission had recently given Slovakia the go-ahead for registering one of its wine regions – hitherto known as Tokajská Vonohradnícka Oblast – under the name of Vinohradnícka Oblast Tokaj.

With the decision came permission to use the name "Tokaj", which traditionally refers to a sweet Hungari...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
An official complaint was filed in the the Luxembourg court two weeks ago (Photo: André Karwath, Wikipedia.org)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections