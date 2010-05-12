Hungarians and Slovaks battle over wine

Hungary has filed a suit against Slovakia and the European Commission to the European Court of Justice over wine.

The conflict matter sounds intricate to Western European ears. The European Commission had recently given Slovakia the go-ahead for registering one of its wine regions – hitherto known as Tokajská Vonohradnícka Oblast – under the name of Vinohradnícka Oblast Tokaj.

With the decision came permission to use the name "Tokaj", which traditionally refers to a sweet Hungari...