Bulgaria angry at France blocking Schengen entry

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borisov is to confront Nicolas Sarkozy about France's opposition to Bulgaria entering the border-free Schengen zone.

Mr Borisov has promised to raise the issue at the meeting of the European People's Party, to which his party GERB belongs, on Thursday (16 December).

A week ago, France's new EU affairs minister Laurent Wauquiez told parliament's lower house that both Bulgaria and Romania were not ready to join the Schengen zone. He said Romania had un...