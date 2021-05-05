Ad
euobserver
Law enforcement recorded 23,064 offences linked to far-right extremists in 2020, an increase of almost six percent on the previous year, and the highest figure since the country started collecting such records in 2001 (Photo: Tim Mönsh)

Record number of far-right crimes in Germany in 2020

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The number of crimes committed by far-right extremists in Germany jumped to the highest-level ever recorded in 2020, according to official statistics on Tuesday (4 May).

Overall, the number of crimes categorised as "politically-motivated" in Germany rose by nine percent, to a total of 44,692, compared with the previous year. Such political offences represent around one percent of all crime in the country.

However, these numbers are "very worrying" as they confirm "a trend establi...

Law enforcement recorded 23,064 offences linked to far-right extremists in 2020, an increase of almost six percent on the previous year, and the highest figure since the country started collecting such records in 2001 (Photo: Tim Mönsh)

euobserver

