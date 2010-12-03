Macedonians do not trust EU policy towards their country

Macedonian citizens are divided in how they view EU policies towards their country and many are deeply sceptical of European involvement, according to a poll by the agency Rating.

While the vast majority of ethnic Macedonians (72 percent) do not trust the European Union's policy towards Macedonia, a similar proportion of Albanians (74 percent) living in the country believe the EU to be a trustworthy body.

The poll, conducted in November, also reveals a sharp decline in confidenc...