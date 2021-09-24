Ad
The new proposal could help consumers save €250m a year (Photo: Aaron Hockley)

EU unveils common charger plan - forcing Apple redesign

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission announced on Thursday (23 September) its long-awaited plans to make USB-C the standard charging port for all smartphones, tablets, and other small electronic devices - forcing Apple to redesign one of its best-selling products, the iPhone.

More than a decade ago, when there were more than 30 different types of chargers in the market, the EU urged phone manu...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

MEPs slam Commission over common charger delay
Industry agrees on standardised EU phone charger
MEPs urge binding rules for common chargers by July
How Apple lobbied EU to delay common smartphone charger
