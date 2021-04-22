EU seeks global AI leadership with new rules

From chatbots to self-driving cars, artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to witness huge growth in the next years - which is seen by the EU as an opportunity to challenge the US and Chinese dominance in the field.
In the past, the EU has put forward proposals to increase research on AI, make more data available, enhance business cooperation, and develop national strategic plans for the deployment of these technologies in member states.
However, the potential risks on fundament...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
