Summit boosts EU security and defence

The European Union's security and defence policy and a deal dating back to 1999 in which the EU would be able to deploy 60,000 troops within 60 days won a renewed political endorsement on Friday(12 December) by EU leaders, who failed however to establish any deadlines or specific financial commitments.

"Co-operation with NATO is important, but we need our own defence policy together with our allies. The EU cannot remain a midget in defence and a giant economically. This is not possible...