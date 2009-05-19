Ad
euobserver
The European elections start on 4 June (Photo: European Parliament - Audiovisual Unit)

Majority of Europeans not interested in European Parliament elections

by Elitsa Vucheva,

While a majority of Europeans say they like the European Union, more than half have declared no interest in the June European elections, a fresh study has shown.

When asked about the 4-7 June poll, 18 percent of the respondents said they were "not at all interested" in it, while 35 percent said they were "rather not interested," a TNS Opinion study for the French Political Innovation Foundation released on Monday (18 May) showed.

Just as many (35%) said they were "rather intereste...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The European elections start on 4 June (Photo: European Parliament - Audiovisual Unit)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections