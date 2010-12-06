Bulgarian politicians caught in luxury phone trap

Sixteen members of the Bulgarian Parliament have been caught in an elaborate trap set up by journalists to test their integrity.

The politicians had left work to attend an apparent promotion of luxury mobile phones while parliament was voting on tax laws to narrow the country's 3.8 percent GDP fiscal gap.

The private television channel bTV and weekly newspaper 168 Hours (owned by WAZ Media Group) set the trap by sending false invitations to a randomly selected sample of 38 member...