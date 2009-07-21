Tape recordings reignite Berlusconi scandal

An Italian magazine has published a tape recording on its website, allegedly of a conversation between the country's prime minister, Silvio Berlusconi, and an escort who stayed in his home.
Former model Patrizia D'Addario told L'Espresso magazine she made the recordings during a visit to Mr Berlusconi's Rome residence "so that nobody could deny I had been there".
At one point in the recording, the two voices can be heard discussing which bed to sleep in.
"I'm going to hav...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here