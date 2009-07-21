Tape recordings reignite Berlusconi scandal

An Italian magazine has published a tape recording on its website, allegedly of a conversation between the country's prime minister, Silvio Berlusconi, and an escort who stayed in his home.

Former model Patrizia D'Addario told L'Espresso magazine she made the recordings during a visit to Mr Berlusconi's Rome residence "so that nobody could deny I had been there".

At one point in the recording, the two voices can be heard discussing which bed to sleep in.

"I'm going to hav...